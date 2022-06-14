“The Ministry of Education and Sports is aware of the incident on Midland High School – Kampala bus and shall liaise with relevant agencies of the State in establishing the facts and informing appropriate action,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Dennis Mugimba tweeted moments after police also said they had picked interest in the incident.
During the weekly press conference at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, the Force’s spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga released CCTV footage of the weekend incident and said the responsible persons will face charges of negligence when detectives are done with the probe.
