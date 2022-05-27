Emeka Collins Bareija has officially has joined KFM radio station to work on the K-Drive show with Becky.

Comedian and radio personality Emeka Collins has overtime been giving hints to his fans about his new radio journey by taking photos in the KFM studios.

“Deal done and signed. Here we go soon,” Emeka captioned his photo while signing the contract.

Emeka further expressed his excitment to join Becky Nantale for the show saying, “Here we go. I am glad to join 93.3 KFM my new home. Let the K Drive begin,” he posted on his twitter page.

Fans have welcomed him with congratulatory messages.

“Congs on Joining K-FM. Ur with the Big boys Now,”AMETTO @fREdoTHE_Genius commented.

“Now this is what happens when you propose to a mukiga woman ! Blessings on blessing,” strawberry @AsasiraRidge commented.