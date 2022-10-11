Local musicians Zex Bilangilangi and Gravity Omutujju are tearing each other on social media after one claiming that he’s the number-one artiste in Uganda and the other saying it can never happen.

While appearing in an interview with a local radio station, Zex disagreed with Gravity, saying that the Tusimbudde hitmaker is far from the top. Zex further advised Gravity to respect his elders (veteran musicians) instead.

“If you start dissing the elders, it means you are going astray. He [Gravity] is confused by the hype,” Zex said.

Gravity rushed to his Twitter platform to comment on Zex’s interview while describing him as a young boy with one and a half hits. Read more here.