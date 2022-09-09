NTV news anchor and Mwasuze Mutya show host, Faridah Nakazibwe has joined the event management industry, KFM has learnt. The renown media personality has revealed that she decided to try out different things after working in the media industry for over 17 years.

While appearing on KFM’s D’hook – Super Star Friday edition hosted by Lynda Ddane, Nakazibwe revealed that she is not as serious as most people think her to be. The NTV presenter explained that she loves music, soccer and other fun activities.

Nakazibwe, a Manchester United fan says she was forced to loosen up after receiving complaints from her workmates at NTV. She narrated that when she started hosting Mwasuze Mutya, a daily morning show on NTV, her workmates and friends advised her to ease up because she was too serious.

“I think I have grown and now I have to take it a little bit further not just them seeing me on TV reading news. I want to touch everything because it is all part of life. I don’t know too much about soccer but I try to follow,” Nakazibwe said.

On music, Nakazibwe says she grew up listening to western musicians but now, she loves Ugandan singers including; Iryn Namubiru, and Juliana Kanyomozi among others.

The fired up presenter, who is looking to take her career to another level is set to host her first ever event dubbed The Greater Masaka Fete. The event will be held on September 17 this year at Lugogo Cricket Oval. The second event will be held at Masaka Recreation Grounds on 24th September, according to Nakazibwe.

She explained that she plans to support financially disadvantaged communities using the money raised by revellers and well-wishers. She also wants to bring people together from the Greater Masaka region through this event.

“The Greater Masaka Fete is basically organized to bring together people from the Greater Masaka region. It is a family day, please bring the kids, let them enjoy. There’s going to be a lot of music because we are using it as a platform to promote talent,” Nakazibwe said.

Nakazibwe kicked off her media journey about 17 years ago at WBS TV. She later joined NTV Uganda through which she has managed to grow into a brand ambassador, event organizer and philanthropist. She has supported many struggling families through her Smile Nakazibwe Foundation.