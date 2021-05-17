After 20 years in television, Flavia Tumusiime says she has chosen to challenge herself again.

The mother of one on Monday announced that she had quit NTV-Uganda where she has been anchoring news for the last six years for great changes in both her career (media personality, content creator and business partner) and life as a wife and mother.

“In 2015, I was given an opportunity by Maurice Mugisha to join the newsroom at NTV-Uganda as an anchor and that challenge was accepted with fear and grace. Thank you Aggie Konde who at the time insisted I will do great and didn’t give time to my anxiety,” Flavia wrote on her social media platforms.

