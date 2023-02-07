Social critic Frank Gashumba has dismissed rumours that he met footballer and singer Rickman Manrick who is also his daughter, Sheila Gashumba’s boyfriend. Gashumba has spoken out after a photo in which he appeared to be next to Rickman, circulated on social media, making some conclude that he had accepted Rickman as daughter’s boyfriend.

The photo was captured during the grand opening ceremony of Sheila’s shopping lounge, Gash Luxe by Sheilah Gashumba on Sunday, February 5.

In an interview with a local television where he spoke in Luganda, Gashumba disclosed that he did not see or meet Rickman, explaining that the photo was joined [photoshopped] by Netizens. According to Gashumba, he does not drink alcohol and cannot rub shoulders with his daughter’s associates whom he described as ‘Miyaayu’.

Gashumba went on to say that he would bet Shs50 million if anyone proves that he and Rickman actually met.

Following a video in which Sheila and Rickman are seen kissing, the presenter asked Gashumba if he witnessed the action in person, something that was not well received by the social critic. Gashumba explained how he can intentionally avoid meeting a person he does want to see before revealing that cameras in Sheila’s shop would prove him right.

In a September 2022 leaked audio, Gashumba confessed that he would not accept Rickman as a son-in-law because he looks like Joseph Kony’s son due to his hairstyle.