The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Hon Anitah Among and FUFA President and Budiope East MP Moses Magogo had their traditional ceremony over the weekend in Bukedea district.

The bride wore a pink and gold Suka for the ceremony, which her beau, who wore a navy blue suit matched with a pink on his coat.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Hon Anitah Among and FUFA President and Budiope East MP Moses Magogo had their traditional ceremony over the weekend in Bukedea district.

The bride wore a pink and gold Suka for the ceremony, which her beau, who wore a navy blue suit matched with a pink on his coat.

Read more: https://www.mywedding.co.ug/real-stories/202208/fufa-president-moses-magogo-and-speaker-of-parliament-anitah-among-make-it-official.html