After months of preparation, movements and organization, the grand finale of Miss Uganda 2023/2024 happened last evening at UMA Multipurpose Hall with Nakaseke District’s Hannah Karema Tumukunde crowned winner.

In second position was artiste Cindy’s sister Whitney Martha Ademun while Prossy Agwang settled for the third position. Jerusha Muwanguzi and Jesca Sserwadda occupied the two final places in this year’s beauty pageant.

Amongst other things, the top five were asked the same question to which their responses determined the best three.

Earlier, the top ten contestants had been chosen after judges interacted with them on a one-on-one basis during the bootcamp.

For winning this competition, Karema received a Toyota Wish car and an opportunity to represent Uganda at the Miss World contest.

She also earned a slot to represent Uganda in the Miss Elite pageant happening later this year in Egypt after she also won Miss Popularity.