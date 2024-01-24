Sharing a photo of himself in his graduation gown on X, Ssuubi tagged renowned suit brand Oscar Kampala with a playful request: “Hello @Oscarkampala, how many retweets for the #Mak74thGrad tailored suit?”

Makerere University finalist Henry Ssuubi is all fired up to graduate in style after securing two suit offers from well-wishers ahead of the institution’s 74th graduation ceremony.

While some netizens criticized him for what they called “begging”, the post also garnered positive feedback. Oscar Kampala, a fellow alumnus of Makerere University responded warmly.

“The fact that we joined Muk in the same year 2019 makes it more special. No need for retweets, my brother. Come for that suit! The goal is to own your own iron sheet company now,” Kampala wrote.

This wasn’t the only offer Ssuubi received. X user Mr. Hillary Bamulinde, touched by Ssuubi’s story of arriving at university with a “metallic suitcase,” shared his own experience of using a box of Mukwano soap as a suitcase during his first year at boarding school.

“Your MUK entry story reminds me how I reported for my 1st time in boarding school with a box of Mukwano soap as a suitcase. The boys enjoyed kicking my property around the dorm. You will not need RTs. DM,” Bamulinde wrote.

Ssuubi, who scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.47 in Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, is set to be among the top graduates at the College of Engineering, Design and Art on February 2nd at the 74th Makerere University graduation ceremony.

Having recently landed a job at Uganda Baati Limited, this young scholar is not only graduating with honors but is also well-equipped to embark on a successful career.