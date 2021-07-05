By Bamuturaki Musinguzi

Research shows the most affected sub-sector is the performing arts such as live music shows, dance, theatre and events due to the ban on gatherings.

The health crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic has left a profound impact on the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) and its workers around the world.

Cultural professionals are often excluded from conventional social or economic safety nets due to the often-informal nature of their employment.

Key findings from the First Africa-wide Survey of the Economic Impact of Covid-19 on Cultural Industries by Ribio Nzeza Bunketi Buse indicate that financial losses (turnover) in the CCIs in Africa during the second quarter of 2020 vary significantly from one country to another.

