Unlike other prominent politicians, State Minister for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite does not drag online bullies to police for “disturbing her peace”. The Minister has instead sold herself as a judge who sentences those found guilty of misusing the computer by fighting back.

The outspoken politician, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Uganda Christian University sometimes handles her haters in unchristian ways. Anite serves it hot and has on many occasions gone vulgar while confronting cyberbullies, leaving keyboard warriors wondering whether she manages her Twitter account herself.

So how exactly does Minister Evelyn Anite handle cyberbullying? According to her Twitter account, it is a tit-for-tat game. The politician has mastered the game of putting out fire with fire and it seems to be working out for her.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, Anite took to social media platform, Twitter to reveal that “Nothing can defeat a big smile”, a post that received a number of negative comments. A one @EllyGhostof commented “I hope you’re saving some of our stolen taxpayer funds for exile and not spending it all on pretty clothes and shoes,”

In her response, Anite wrote, “You mean the one your father took from Ugandans.” In the same October 24 tweet, Anite assured a one @iruba_eric that she doesn’t need him (because she already has a lover) after the tweep commented “I can’t love you nyabo,”

The tweet also captured the attention of @SecondBornUg who commented “If ugly was a person”. The minister instantly clapped back saying “That would be your mother and your girlfriend,”

In July 2022, Anite went rogue after a tweep named Omuggagga Wakuno (@Realssenkinga) tried to body-shame her for allegedly having no hips. The minister had shared photos of herself and her husband, Allan Kajik on holiday in Dubai.

Anite openly told the tweep that she doesn’t need a big behind before adding a couple of vulgar words that would make a grown person blush and which we would not want to offend our readers with.

Recently in August this year, Anite took to Twitter to thank her husband for the exciting romantic holiday. Twitter user @ByamukamaDidas7 commented saying “I can feel the pain this man is feeling. It will end in tears.”

Anite rushed to the comments section to defend her tweet while assuring online in-laws that her man married her when she was only 25 years old with 25 cows and 40 goats.

So while others are dragging people to jail and court over offending them online, Anite has decided to serve the ball back and play on the court. Whether this works for her or not, or is the proper way to do things, we will leave you to decide.