Parents usually have concerns regarding the allegedly disastrous consequences of social networking sites on school performance which prompts them to stop their children from using social media.

But Ekoyu Brennan alias Brennan Baby, a prominent Tiktoker and content creator, defied all odds and passed his O-Level exams. He scored Aggregate 19 at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School Naggalama, Mukono.

Ekoyu, whose worst subjects were Maths and computer science, where he scored credit 4, says he had no worry that he would at any time lose focus since he felt challenged by fame and his parents.

“The moment I became famous on social media, I had to double my efforts to prove doubters wrong and to encourage young people that you can still make it alongside other hustles,” he said.

He said his followers and general public piled pressure on him to focus on his studies.