Promising talent Jowy Landa has dismissed rumours that she is dating fellow musician Grenade Official in an exclusive interview with KFM’s Aggie Uwase. The Wire Wire hitmaker made the revelation while appearing on D’Hook – Super Star Friday edition on October 20.

The singer says her Am Badder collaborator is just a friend, explaining that she dates men who are 30 years old and above.

“I don’t date young boys. I’m not saying I’m dating sugar daddies but I date men who are 30 plus,” she said.

“I think these young boys don’t know love. They are just playing around, so I don’t want to have the stress of my music and then the stress of the boyfriend,” she added.

Among other things, the singer talked about her four-year challenging musical journey which she says has taught her a lot. Jowy says she has been under four music management companies, the latest being a joint working relationship between her manager DJ Roja, and Team No Sleep proprietor, Jeff Kiwa.

“The industry is not so easy as people see it. People see us smiling in pictures but it’s not so easy. I’ve been through a lot because I have been in the industry for four years,” she said.

While talking about her work with Kiwa, Jowy noted that she is happy to work “with the best” before listing some of the fruits of the partnership.

“I actually feel like a real artiste because the way we work…oh my God I don’t rest because we are always in the studio making music. I don’t know why other artistes left but Jeff Kiwa is the best,” said Jowy Landa.

“I have a collaboration with Jose Chameleone titled Kawoowo, it’s dropping very soon,” she revealed before unveiling her latest tune, Sugar Mama featuring singer JPC Again.