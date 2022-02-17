Musician turned politician Bobi Wine has penned an emotional message to his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi on his Facebook page.

The couple met 20 years ago at the National theatre where they were acting a play with Bobi as the President and Barbie as the First Lady something Bobi Wine describes as a prophecy.

The two have four children together.

Below is Bobi Wine’s message to Barbie.

Barbie Kyagulanyi

On this 16th day of February in 2002 at the National theatre, I whispered my first words into your ears.

I told you my story, my fears and my hopes and I asked you to trust me. You didn’t say no and you didn’t say yes, you just held my hand and took me for a walk. That day we walked holding hands along the Parliamentary Avenue as I escorted you to get a taxi to Nsambya. We have since walked hand in hand through my ghetto life, through the street fights, the nightclub brawls and also faced life threatening situations together but you have never let my hand go. From girlfriend to bestfriend to wife and now to #ComradeHoney. Only God knows where we are going but one thing am sure of, where ever we’ll go, we’ll be together. Dr Mercy Mirembe Ntangaare wrote that play ‘Lady, will you marry me?’ and cast me to act as President and you as the first lady but little did she know that was fulfilling a prophesy. As we acted on stage, deep inside I meant every single word in my lines. No wonder I brought out the character perfectly. It was a love affair conceived in art and born on stage.

It was not love at first sight, it grew and still growing. Long story short, it is 20 years today and and you are still my heartbeat. I promised that you will never have to share me and so far am still doing good on that 😜. A very happy anniversary to you my love.

It’s been one hell of a ride!

Happy anniversary.