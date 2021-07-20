By AFP

Britney Spears, in a furious Instagram post, said she has “quit” doing live performances and slammed her father’s control over her affairs.

For weeks the pop superstar has been pleading with a judge in Los Angeles to free her from the years-long conservatorship largely governed by her father, Jamie, ramping up worldwide interest in her case.

Late Saturday she took to Instagram in a new, public demonstration of her anger.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” she wrote.

Instead, she said, she will share her own dance videos “from my living room” instead of from a stage in Las Vegas.

