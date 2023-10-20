By Andrew Kaggwa | Monitor

To tell the story of Azawi, Priscillah Zawedde, you need to know a bit about her background. A girl who worked and served food on the streets of Kampala, toiled, and had seen the worst in life.

But that is a story that very many people have heard; to know the artiste that is Azawi, you need to know the artiste that is Zed.

Before the Lo Fit EP in 2020, very few people knew who Zawedde was; she was not famous and neither did she have a renowned song to her name. Yet to people who stormed different hangouts in the search for live music, she was a common fixture. Read more