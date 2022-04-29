By Noelyn Nassuuna

Songstress Laika has said that while she has a peaceful personality, she is very serious when it comes to her music. Laika who appeared on the D’Mighty Breakfast show with Brian Mulondo says she joined the music industry because of her passion for singing and love for music.

Struck by her peaceful persona Brian said, “She is so peaceful you guys. I want to be like you when I grow up.” While Laika agreed that she is peaceful, she stressed that she is a very serious person when it comes to her music career.

“Yes, I’m peaceful except for when I’m focusing on my art. There I’m so serious,” she said.

The artiste, who was at 933KFM station for the first time added that, unlike most artistes, she was not in the choir and often doubted whether she should take up music as her career.

“Passion was there. I loved singing but no, I was not in the choir. I went from not knowing if I should take music seriously to believing I should take music seriously,” she said.

Even though she was good at other things, Laika says she decided to take up music because it was the thing she loved and was comfortable doing.

Laika who is well known for songs like Overdose and My Type, will be performing tomorrow at the KFMNite at Knight Riders in Entebbe with other artistes including Aroma, African Messiah, Zoe, and Mudra.