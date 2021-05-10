Socialite Namuyimba Chanita alias Bad black has told off haters who claim that her relationship will end in tears.

This comes after her engagement with her two year old boyfriend Asha Panda.

”Those who say it will end in tears, I’m here to tell you it will not end in tears. If it ends in tears, he will come back and we rub the tears,” she said on her Snapchat account.

She has also condemned those complaining about her showing off her man and sharing good news and pledged to continue posting and publicly loving him.

Bad Black even changed her status on Facebook from ‘single’ to ‘engaged’.