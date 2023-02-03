Songbird Irene Ntale has revealed that she started paying taxes way back before the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) ordered all entertainers to get Tax Identification Numbers (TINs). The singer made the revelation while appearing on KFM’s D’Mighty Breakfast show – Superstar Friday edition.

Ntale says the tax body threatened to arrest her which forced her to begin paying taxes to date.

“They sent me URA people years ago, it was serious they said they wanted to arrest me. I’ve been paying taxes ever since but I also be like it’s a bit unfair but what can we do? It’s just a professional way of doing things,” Ntale told the show host, Brian Mulondo.

Uganda Revenue Authority recently directed all persons earning an income from entertainment activities to get Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), failure of which they risk paying fines and imprisonment.

In a December newsletter titled Taxation of entertainment events, URA noted that persons engaged in public entertainment, among which include, artistes, performers, authors, producers, promoters, event managers, recreational space owners, bar owners and hotel owners must get TINs to enable onward collection of taxes.

During the show, Ntale also talked about music, love and collaborations. When asked about what she focuses on before releasing a song, Ntale said she looks at lyrics, further explaining that her latest song Esanyu Dagala was inspired by her current state.

“I listen to the lyrics mainly so I also try to put myself in that position. Currently, where I am, I’m very happy, thanks to God, so it was very easy for me to sing this song,” Ntale said.

The songbird says her newest song is dedicated to women who are set to make their marriages official later this year. Speaking of love, the musician, who did not reveal her current relationship status disclosed that she wants a man with a supernatural connection.

On her musical plans this year, the singer said she has about three collaborations being worked on and asked her fans to look out for them once they are released.