Promising talent Joshua Baraka has opened up about his musical journey while appearing on KFM’s D’Mighty Breakfast – #SuperStarFriday edition. The singer was on Friday hosted by Brian Mulondo and Faiza Fabz, the show hosts.

Baraka, who specialises in RnB and Afropop became a major topic with some calling him the next big thing after dropping his top charting ‘Baby Steps’ EP in 2021. His work was quickly appreciated by most music analysts and influencers including media personality Sheila Gashumba who promoted his songs religiously online.

Speaking on the D’Mighty Breakfast show, Baraka revealed that his musical journey kicked off way back in church. The crooner, whose vocal ability has impressed many however says he did not start off as a singer. Contrary to what most people think, Baraka started as a pianist for the same Church choir his mother featured as a singer.

“I used to play piano in Church that’s where it started because my mom was also in the choir,” Baraka said.

With time, the singer became a better music producer, which later saw him debut his vocal skills in the process. He says his confidence to dive into singing was inspired by colleagues who invited him to sing at a wedding and later paid him Shs700,000 after performing for a few minutes.

Since then, the singer started securing bookings with his biggest event so far being Blankets and Wines.

“So far the journey has been interesting because I’m growing at a fast rate. It has been challenging but the good thing is I have a good team,” Baraka said when asked about his career as a singer.

The focused singer says his goal is to become what he described as “out of this world” by doing extraordinary things in preparation for his end goal. From doing “out of this world” rehearsals to working with the best in the entertainment industry, Baraka says he will surely achieve his goal.

On his secret to penetrating different audiences in Africa and beyond, Baraka said the music industry is more than just doing good music. According to the singer, making connections, choosing the right team, and staying disciplined have contributed a lot to his current stage.

While on the show, the singer officially unveiled his newest tune, Nana which is currently streaming on all music platforms. The singer is also set to drop major international collaborations this year.