Singer Juliana Kanyomozi has narrated how much she misses her son Keron Raphael Kabugo who died of Asthma at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, on 20th July 2014.

While remembering her son who could have turned 18 years on 20th September, Juliana says she always misses him and his birthday is one of the hard days in the year.

“This is always a very difficult day for me together with 20th July. I really don’t look forward to these two days in the year. I dread them because I don’t know how I’m going to feel on these two days,” she said.

She says most of the time she opts to be alone during those two days. Juliana adds that she is always wondering what Keron would be looking like.

“I keep wondering what he would be like, what he would look like, how tall he would be like,” she said.