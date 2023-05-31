Facebook user Bryan Tanui through social media has confessed his love for KFM’s talented radio presenter, Doreen Nasasira. In a Facebook post, Tanui described himself as a ‘progressive-minded person’ before requesting a dinner date with Nasasira.

Tanui, who claims he has been trying to remain friends with Nasasira, also offered 58 cows as a down payment for meeting the K Zone show host who has on several occasions mended listeners’ hearts by giving relationship advice.

“Hi Doreen Nasasira, I’m Tanui Bryan from Kenya, a county known as Nandi, Kapsabet town, Kam village, I’m however an international person, I would really wish to bring to your attention that have always been trying hard to maintain in the lane of friends which I realized I’m a friend of someone who doesn’t know me, I’m a very progressive-minded person with little ability of laziness and big disappointment in giving up I truly don’t,” the post reads in part.

“To cut the story short I would really wish to have dinner with you meet me as a very aggressive gentleman from Nandi if Nandi tribe,” the man added.

Responding to Tanui in a repost on her Facebook page, the speechless Nasasira wrote, “Ehhhhh… I’m I safe?”

Check out the post below;