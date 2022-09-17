By Gabriel Buule

The last time Nyege Nyege happened in 2019, Kenyans were the talk of the town. Then, a team of revellers from Kenya proved different as they flocked Bell Jamz stage to dance to Wamlabez, which was a musical anthem in Kenya and East Africa.

This time round, Kenyans took over again with several cars bearing Kenyan number plates endlessly flocking the Itanda Falls venue, besides the official chattered buses that ferried revellers from Nairobi.

On Friday and Saturday morning, many Kenyans were visible on ground with some wrapping selves with Kenyan flags, Masai coverlets and others displaying their business, especially at visual arts stalls.

With many revellers not blending well with Boutiq Electronic and the deejaying style of music on a couple of stages, Kenyans are proving to be the lords of the rave, taking over the jam at Hakuna Kulara and other stages.

Others had earlier in the day been humbled by alcohol especially those who tempted to try out promotional tastes at Uganda Waragi stalls, the official festival sponsors.

With activities happening on seven stages, revellers from Europe dominated boiler room performances and most Ugandans found a home at the Bell Jamz stage where Ugandans who traveled with Kempten Safaris partied. most.

But they aren’t the only foreigners gracing the festival. Over 12,000 have travelled the world to partake of the seventh edition, the first since 2019. Most of them are seen waving their national flags while enjoying the festival.

The four-day festival has a total of seven stages, several art activities, and hundreds of visual arts stalls.