Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo was named ‘best male artist East Africa’ at the AFRIMA awards.

Kenzo was the only Ugandan artist who received an award at the prestigious ceremony on Sunday, November 21, in Lagos Nigeria.

Kenzo won the award beating Bensoul from Kenya, Darassa, Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Lij Mic, Meddy, Nviiri The Storyteller, Rayvanny and Sauti Sol.

Other Ugandans who were nominated for the awards were, Eddy Kenzo, Rema Namakula, Spice Diana, B2C and Bebe Cool.