Over 50 people have been nominated for the first edition of the Janzi Awards that will be held on December 11, at Kololo airstrip.

Among the nominated persons is KFM’s D’Mighty Breakfast host Brian Mulondo.

Mulondo has called upon his fans to vote for him because he trusts his incomparable emcee skills.

“I was nominated in the Outstanding Emcee Category for the Janzi Awards. 2 days to go – vote for a brother kubanga nkyikubye man 😎 🎤Here’s how to vote https://www.janziawards.com/vote/support-services/ #EmceeOmuBwati,” he said.

He is nominated in the category of outstanding MCEE under the support service category battling MC Kats and Patrico Mujjuka.

Daily Monitor writer Isaac Ssejjombwe. has also been nominated for the Music Journalist Award under the Music category.