Singer Alex Bagonza, alias Apas has come out to condemn some media personalities that publicly disrespect musicians on their shows.

While commenting on the recent ongoing where TV presenters have been arrested on his Snapchat account, Apass has called upon artists to know their worth and refuse any form of disrespect in their lives.

“You can survive without TVs. Know yourself and also know your worth,” he said.

Apass adds that, as much as artists feel like they are brothers and sisters to the media, that’s not true if media is the one crushing them.

“Artists feel like media and artists are brothers and sisters but that’s not true. We are not brothers and sisters if you are doing crazy stuff to us,” he said.

His remarks come after musician Emmanual Ssuuna alias Omulangira Ssuuna stunned the audience on Wednesday night when he walked off set during an interview on a local television station after a female presenter during the interview referred to the Kamuleke singer as a Muslim.