By AFP

Here are the winners of the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.

“Oppenheimer” was the big winner with five awards including best drama film, actor, supprting actor, director and original score — giving it clear momentum heading into Hollywood’s awards season, which culminates with the Oscars in March.

“Poor Things” — a sexy, darkly funny take on the Frankenstein myth starring Emma Stone — won the award for best comedy or musical film, besting “Barbie,” the other half of last summer’s “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, which won two awards.

Best film, drama: “Oppenheimer”

Best film, musical or comedy: “Poor Things”

Best actor, drama: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best actress, drama: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Best female actor in a musical or comedy: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best male actor in a supporting role: Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

Best female actor in a supporting role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best non-English language film: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best cinematic and box office achievement (new award): “Barbie”

Best animated feature: “The Boy and the Heron”

Best original score: Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best original song: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” — music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best drama series: “Succession”

Best actor in a drama series: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best female actor in a drama series: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best musical or comedy series: “The Bear”

Best male actor in a musical or comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best female actor in a musical or comedy: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best limited series or TV movie: “Beef”

Best male actor in a limited series or TV movie: Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best female actor in a limited series or TV movie: Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best female actor in a supporting role: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Best male actor in a supporting role: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television (new award): Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”