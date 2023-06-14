Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has tasked Members of Parliament on the parliamentary Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to interest themselves in the alleged inflated costs of different projects in the city.

He made the remarks while appearing before the committee, noting that there are many Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) projects whose costs are inflated but parliament has not come up to investigate yet they are causing financial loss to the government.

Lukwago added that KCCA is giving billions of money to Umeme, National Water and Sewerage Cooperation, and communication companies to relocate utilities in the areas where KCCA constructs roads which is illegal because the law says the owners of those utilities are responsible for their relocation.

He also told the committee that many of the Chinese contractors who are given road construction contracts in Kampala are not on the ground, explaining that they only supervise the works on Zoom which accounts for substandard work.

In her defense, the executive director of KCCA, Dorothy Kisaka refuted Lukwago’s allegations, saying that Chinese contractors are always on ground and have had several meetings with them in his presence.