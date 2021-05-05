D’hook presenter, Lynda Ddane says getting the job to present on D’hook’ mid-morning show on KFM was a big surprise to her since she didn’t expect it.

Ddane replaces Freddie Sakura who left the show after presenting it for 11 years.

“I didn’t think it was possible to join KFM. I didn’t think it had happened until it happened. I wasn’t sure I had got the job until I actually got the job,” Lynda said.

While talking about her first experience at KFM on her youtube channel, Ddane says she hasn’t yet accepted the fact that she is now part of the KFM family.

“I need to get it to sink in that I’m part of the big family,” she said.

According to Ddane, she says she made so many mistakes on her first day mainly because she very anxious.

“On my first day, I made a lot of mistakes. The first mistake I made was thinking I could run up the stairs. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t speak. I didn’t have breakfast because I was anxious. I couldn’t make up my mind on what I wanted t wear or say. But when I got to the station, everything wasn’t as planned,” she narrates.

She adds that the amazing welcome from many people especially the KFM fans who brought her cake and tea really calmed her down.

She adds that, unlike her previous radio show where she had co-presenters, this one is challenging because she has to entirely own up all her mistakes.

“This time I am alone, my mistakes are there for anyone to see what I am good at and what I am not good at. The good thing is that it pressures me to be better. The bad thing is that I have no room to be bad,” she said.

Join Lynda Ddane on D’hook every Monday to Friday, 10: 00 am to 3:00 pm.