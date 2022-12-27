By Claire Balungi

As the world unboxed Christmas presents on Boxing Day, Makindye East Member of Parliament, Hon Derrick Nyeko with a fresh haircut and brown coat, bent his knee on the red carpet, surrounded by bright candles and red flowers unboxed a ring and posed the big question.

He later ran with the good news on his Twitter page once his girlfriend, clad in a short sweet black dress agreed to make him her husband,

“It’s a YES. I fell in love with you not knowing one day I will fulfill the promises of knowing what love really was. I stayed in love with you because there’s no one or nothing I’ve ever wanted more than you. I will forever be in love with you,” wrote an excited Nyeko. Read more