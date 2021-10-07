The social media influencer, model, photographer, and actress, Martha Kagimba alias Martha Kay has come out to speak about the way social media almost broke her.

While on Spark TV, Martha Kay says that too much of anything is bad and social media has its ups down.

“Too much of anything is bad. When you go into something, you have to know that there is a good and a bad,” she says.

She adds that when one comes into the social media world, they have to expect the worst and stay calm.

“If you come into the social media world, you cant expect that you are just going to go. Even Beyonce didn’t have a smooth ride. You have to expect the worst,” she said.

She adds that is currently writing a book about her journey in the social media world and how she navigated the ups and downs.

Martha Kay adds that she isn’t doing a lot of comedy lately because she is venturing into the corporate society.

“These days I help companies create social media accounts, how to grow your business online. I’m going into that kind of corporate work,” she said.

Watch https://www.ntv.co.ug/ug/news/sparktv-news/-too-much-of-anything-is-always-bad-martha-kay-speaks-on-how-social-media-almost-broke-her–3575576?fbclid=IwAR3uTgtXePX0e33sdAnEP-WkQFQ82aPiSnOMIk8DJh0ucB4HvCowNR70o9w