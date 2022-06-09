Singer Maureen Nantume has welcomed her first son today.

Natume, who is now a mother of three shared the good news on her instagram account.

“9th. June.2022. My Dia Jesus Thank you. It’s a BoOOOOOOOy,” she shared.

Celebrities have congratulated her upon her new bundle of joy.

“Congratulations darling,” Lydia Jazmine posted.

“Wululu congs Mukwano,” Spice Diana said.

Earlier last year, rumpurs about Maureen Nantume’s pregnancy were all over social media. She however told her fans to ignore them because she would inform them when she gives birth.