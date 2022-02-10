MC Casmir, real name Mukisa Kimenyi has spoken out after he was caught in a cheating scandal with another man’s wife.

The video made rounds on social media showing MC Casmir a cheating scandal. In a video, MC Casmir is seen handcuffed and asking for forgiveness.

Casmir however says that the men who arrested him and the man who recorded the video will be brought to justice.

“Am out safe and sound. Ladies and Gentlemen, this case has attracted public and state interest because of the video circulating. Officers involved at my house that turned it into a crime scene, those that arrested me, and the man who recorded the video are all being brought to justice one by one. Damages caused will be cleared. Thanks to those standing by me,” he said.