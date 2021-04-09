A partnership deal was struck between Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) and the Infectious Disease Institute (IDI) under the Raising the Bar program which will support bars to re-open safely & rebuild customer confidence.

This program is being facilitated under UBL flagship brand Bell Lager and will see the company inject a $1 Million fund towards the logistical and physical requirements of the program.

This program will be the driver to provide awareness training for bars, recreational facilities, and similar establishment personnel in the requisite knowledge, social distancing, and enhanced hygiene measures that are important in the prevention of COVID-19 transmission in establishments.

Read more: https://www.sqoop.co.ug/202104/four-one-one/measures-to-re-open-bars.html