By sQoop

Peter “Peetah” Morgan, lead singer of the Reggae group Morgan Heritage, has died at the age of 47.

The Grammy Award-winning band, known for songs such as ‘ Don’t Haffi Dread’ (To Be Rasta) , ‘ Down by the River ‘ and ‘ She’s Still Loving Me ‘, announced Peetah’s passing on Sunday, February 25, but did not disclose the cause of death.

The family mourned the passing of its patriarch and veteran Reggae singer Denroy Morgan, who fathered 30 children.

Denroy’s children formed several groups, including Morgan Heritage, which initially comprised Peter “Peetah” Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan, and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan. Una Morgan and Lukes Morgan are now past members.

"It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today," the group wrote in an Instagram post. "Jah come and save from ourselves because love is only way."