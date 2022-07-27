The Mawokota North Member of Parliament Hillary Kiyaga wants organizers of weddings and other related events to pay royalties for songs played at such events.

The proposal is under the Copyright and Neighboring Rights (Amendment) Bill 2022 which Kiyaga aka Dr. Hilderman is moving as a private member.

Kiyaga says the bill seeks to recognize and protect the rights of a composer of literary, artistic, scientific and intellectual works cognizant that the law as it is, assigns such rights to producers. He says the current law has a limited jurisdiction that leaves outside several sectors.

The pop-star-turned-politician wants organizers of weddings and other related parties to pay royalties for songs played at the events.

Kiyaga says an artist deserves to be paid whenever their music is played anywhere.

With some aspects of the Copyright and Neighboring Act getting outdated the legislator proposes penalties and sanctions on infringement on copyright works to fit the technological advancements.