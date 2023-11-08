Musician Patrick Mugwanya, commonly known as Alien Skin, is on the run after an alleged attempt to assault events promoter Andrew Mukasa, commonly known as Bajjo.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr. Luke Owoyesigyire, says this is after Bajjo’s vehicle, registration number UBK 123C, was damaged at his washing bay in Makindye division on Tuesday.

He explains that assailants led by Alien Skin allegedly attempted to assault Bajjo, who defended himself using pepper spray. The scuffle prompted a security guard from Caltec Security Company to discharge his firearm, causing damage to the musician’s vehicle.

“The Police have taken prompt action, arresting one individual, Mr. Ibra Kabadia, and the security guard, as part of our ongoing investigation into the incident of malicious damage and the shooting,” Owoyesigyire said.

“Alien Skin managed to evade capture during the police intervention. We are actively pursuing his arrest, as well as the apprehension of his associates, to hold them accountable for the damage they caused to the vehicles at the car washing facility,” he added.

A video that has since gone viral on social media shows the security guard shooting at the musician’s car, drawing mixed reactions from Netizens.