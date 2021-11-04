By Ritah Kemigisa

Musicians, promoters, and events managers under the Events Association of Uganda led by Dan Kazibwe popularly known as Ragga Dee have requested a relief package of shs 7.7 billion under the Ministry of gender’s supplementary budget.

The group was meeting the Parliament’s Budget Committee to justify their request.

The Money according to Ragga Dee is to help them organize shows virtually or on Television so that they are able to entertain the Ugandans.

The music industry is one of the sectors that has been badly hit by the pandemic.

It has spent almost two years locked down.

There is hope that they will resume business next year after the president announced that the economy will fully reopen in January, 2022.