The Team Chairman of the Muhoozi birthday party Mr.Nuwagira Michael aka Toyota says all Ugandans are invited for the birthday party that is scheduled for Saturday 23rd April at LUGOGO Cricket Oval.

According to Toyota, this event is not a political or religious event but a social event for people to have funn and enjjoy themselves.

“Its a social function. We have entertainment. Its not about politics, not religion. Its purely celebrating the birthday of Gen Muhoozi,” Toyota said.

In a tweet, Gen Muhoozi also emphasized that its not a political event and therefore people should come wearing any colours that they want.

“Once again there are NO political parties at #MKAt48 birthday party. There are no preferred colours. Come in any colour you want. Like the late Bob Marley sang ‘One Love’,” he tweeted.

He adds that its a party for all Ugandans and not only those with cards.

“It is not only those with cards. Everyone is invited,” he said.

Earlier this week, promoter Baalam Barugahare, said he plans to also hire the National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to perform at the birthday celebrations.

Other artists like Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone have been invited to perform at the event.