By Ronald Ssenvuma

Nation Media Group-Uganda has contributed Shs108 million towards the Kyabazinga royal wedding preparations. King William Wilberforce Gabula IV and Ms. Jovia Mutesi are set to tie the knot on November 18, 2023.

While handing over the cheque at the group’s Namuwongo-based offices on Tuesday, the NMG-Uganda Managing Director, Mr Tonny Glencross, noted that the contribution was made to showcase the company’s unity and good relationship with the Kingdom of Busoga.

“We haven’t had a royal wedding in many years. I have only seen one royal wedding in my life and that was Princess Diana many years ago, so I will see the second… so you are welcome and this is a wonderful occasion,” he said.

On his part, Mr Patrick Batumbya, the chairman organizing committee of the royal wedding commended NMG for the contribution towards the smooth running of the event.