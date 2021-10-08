Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has opened up on a sex tape that was released and has revealed that she is currently being blackmailed by an unknown person over a sex tape between her and her partner.

Tiwa Savage however says that the person who released the sex tape was asking her for a lot of money which she refused to pay because months or years later, the person would still come back and ask for the money.

“I decided I was not going to pay the person because if I do, two months from now, three months down the line, or even two years later, you are going to come back again,” she said on an American TV show.

She adds that she is not willing to spend any amount of money to the point that she can release the video herself.

“No part of me wants to pay the person. That is what is getting me angry. If you want to put it out, put it out. I am that crazy that I can put it out myself. You are not making any money from me,” she said.

The Nigerian superstar says she does not feel guilty at all because she’s an adult and she wasn’t caught cheating on anyone. However, she adds that she feels sorry for her boyfriend because he has been away from the limelight and with this video, everything about him is going to come out.

“This was an intimate moment with someone I am dating. The person I am dating is not famous, he is a regular guy and his whole business is about to be out,” Tiwa savage added.