Despite being rich and famous, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has stated that he is not ready to marry and will only do so once he retires from music.

Diamond is a father of four – two kids with Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, a child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and a son with Tanasha Donna, a musician from Kenya.

His relationship with Tanasha seemed to be perfect at the beginning only for them to separate a few months after the birth of their son.

Diamond has been reported to be dating WCB signee Zuchu but then there was no concrete evidence to prove it as Diamond himself went ahead to trash the reports as mere rumors.

