Singer Jose Chameleone has explained that he left the National Unity Platform because the party leadership didn’t show him any love at all.

While appearing on a TV show, Chameleone says that it was also hard to hold a meeting with his fellow singer who doubles as the NUP party president, Bobi Wine.

“First of all, meeting the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal, Bobi Wine at his office was always a tough task,” he revealed.

He also blames NUP for failing to give him the party ticket for the mayoral race even after Hon Latif Ssebagala returned the flag.

“Secondly, you all remember when former Kawempe North MP Hon. Latif Ssebagala returned the Mayoral flag, they ignored me and gave it to former Woman MP Naggayi Nabilah Sempala,” he said.

Chameleone who has so far been a member of the NRM party, DP party and later moved to the National Unity Platform party has returned to NRM where he was welcomed with a party and given a brand new range rover car.