National Unity platform Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and his wife Fabrice Nagawa have welcomed a baby girl today.

Ssenyonyi shared the good news on his twitter platform.

“Welcome to the world my baby girl Gianna (Gianna means God is gracious). Indeed, Katonda yabadde mweno ensonga,” he said.

Joel and Fabrice made it official a year ago in a scientific weeding.