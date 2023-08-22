By Andrew Kaggwa and David Mujuni

One of Uganda’s most popular music festivals, Nyege Nyege is set to return in November this year, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Mr. Aly Allibhai, the Chief Executive Officer of Talent Africa Group, who also doubles as one of the organisers of the event says the festival will run from the 9th to the 12th of November 2023 after working for the past three months to bring what he described as the ‘best festival’.

He says the festival will be held at a combined venue of about 50 acres covering the Source of the Nile, Jinja show grounds, Jinja Golf Course, as well as the Source Gardens.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Mr. Derek Debru, the co-founder and creative director of the annual Nyege Nyege festival said September has been a bit of a stretch when organising the event, explaining that many things such as booking artistes, among others, will be easier in November.

“For now, the priority is making sure that this event is the best we’ve ever had that there’s no crime, there’s cold beer at all the time, that the music is the best we’ve ever seen, and that everybody creates a beautiful community in those four days,” Debru told journalists.

On his part, Mr. Darius Nandinda, the RCC Jinja City assured the public that the Nyege Nyege festival 2023 won’t hit deadlocks of cancellations like it has been in the past three editions.

Last year, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Anita Among directed that the popular music event be cancelled following concerns by MPs that it promotes sexual immorality. However, the government of Uganda through Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja cleared the event after the organisers’ assurance that no crime and sexual immorality would be tolerated during the annual celebration.