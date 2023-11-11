By | Sqoop

Nicolai is a Russian National who came to attend the 8th edition of the Nyege Nyege festival at the source of River Nile in Jinja City, eastern Uganda.

He says that he had to link up with his American girlfriend but she never turned up.

He says that his girlfriend was influenced by the communication from the State Department that cautioned American nations on terror threats in Uganda.

“She cancelled her flight but I was already in Uganda, I was going to remain in the hotel room in Entebbe but I read somewhere on social media that there is security and I came,” he explained.

At the golf course in Jinja where the festival is taking place, there is a hand full of Whites and other foreign nationals who usually throng the Nyege Nyege.

“Sales not exciting at all, I see less Kenyans,” a lady selling Uganda Waragi explained saying that Kenyans often consume a lot of Uganda Waragi at Nyege Nyege.

The Monitor team at Nyege Nyege carried out a quick survey at the venue and we learnt that a few foreign nationals in attendance are from Belgium, France, Austria and Greece.

In what seems like a security precaution, most Whites in attendance are moving in a group of less than five and they are avoiding crowds.

The venue is being well-secured by Uganda Police Force, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and other security services including private security companies.