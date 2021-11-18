Singer Pallaso has begged his fans to contribute Shs 100m so that he can rescue his car from Uganda Revenue Authority.

In a tweet, Pallaso called upon his loyal fans to come to his rescue if they love and appreciate him.

“I need Shs 100 million to rescue my range rover from Uganda revenue authority, If you are my big fan, if you love and appreciate what I do and wish to help me rescue my car, please send your contribution,” he tweeted.

However, most of his fans attacked him for asking for money yet most of them are also facing hard times.

“To me Pallaso’s fundraiser is ok.Kale as if ok. Only that his problem doesn’t touch us majority of his fans.The timing also,the enkonome is bad;people have conversations for lunch, others are considering selling their cars to buy fuel nga gwe oyagala bakujileyo Range Rover mu URA!” read a tweet by Patrick Kanyomozi.

“You’re worried about a stupid car yet we’re starving Good enough I didn’t download any of your Music otherwise I’d be deleting ur bu songs,” read a tweet by @ASexyMuganda.

His tweet comes at a time after Nigerian star Davido asked his fans to send him money if they’ve enjoyed his music over the years. Davido was able to get about $300,000 (about Shs1.6 billion).

Pallaso however says people should stop comparing him to Davido because he has his own people showing him love.

“Stop comparing me to Davidi he is from Nigeria. I am Pallaso from Uganda. I have my own people that love me and they are showing love right now,” he tweeted.