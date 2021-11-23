Musician Pallaso who collected 5.4m from the social media fundraising he started last week donated more than 7.5M to the ghetto kids and Oscar BigTym.

Pallaso topped up a whole 3.4M to make 7.5M and gave it to the ghetto kids.

“I stopped by to visit the Triplets ghetto kids of Uganda today. This dance was my gift back I love you guys so much and won’t stop believing in you,” he said.

Pallaso says he gifted Ray because he wants to support his career and see him singing again.

“I want to see Ray back on his feet and shine again with his beautiful voice” he added.