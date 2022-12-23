He loved the party. Every single day of the week, Allan Kanyike, who proudly went by the alias Dynamite, was arguably Kampala’s number one ‘party animal’.

He created a signature dance, of moving his hands, feet and head in a cyclic manner no matter the rhythm, which endeared him to patrons.

The 68-year-old loved live band music and followed his favourite artistes to different hangouts on different days.

Kanyike breathed his last yesterday at St Francis Hospital Nsambya’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Kampala yesterday due to high blood pressure-related complications. Read more