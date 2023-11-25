When Kenneth Mugabi announced that his Serena Hotel show was going to be called People of the Land, indeed it attracted the People of the Land who thronged Victoria Hall in large numbers.

The show that took place on Friday evening was termed as the singer’s biggest show ever since joining the music industry. When Mugabi joined the industry, he hadn’t had quite many concerts headlined by him but the one at Serena was evident to be more important to him and well thought of.

The show kicked off at around 8:30pm with the band and choir backing up Mugabi. His performance started with songs off the album People of the Land.

Mugabi was all smiles to see that Ugandans had indeed not disappointed him, the hall was filled to the brim forcing other people to occupy the upper part of the venue. His performance was epic as it kept the revelers on their feet the whole night. The people who came were indeed the right fans for his music as they sang song by song, word by word and others even took time off to dance where they needed them to.

Mugabi’s show had all that it takes for a concert to be termed as successful. From the huge crowd, great performances and the good production by Fenon Events. Fenon Events set up a good stage, it was wide and huge. The lighting and sound were perfect as there were never any glitches.

Singers who supported Mugabi included Zulitums, who did two songs; Uber man and Easy. Lillian Mbabazi performed her collaboration with Mugabi before giving the fans their favourites; Ddagala and Sanyu Lyange by Blu*3, a girls singing group that she was a part of, Naava Grey performed Nnga Omuloge.

The Akadope band was on point as they kept backing up the singer throughout his performance. Guitarist Andereya Baguma, Mitch Isabirye, a poet, Myko Ouma, and Sewa Sewa of Janzi band also performed. Mugabi closed the show with Naki, a song loved by everyone in the room as they sang along with him to wrap up the night.